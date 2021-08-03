Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 24,172 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,305,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,253,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.49.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

