Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE:CW opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.42. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.