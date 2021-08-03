Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,439 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

WWW opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

