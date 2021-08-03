Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $359.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.24. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.