Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,432 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $179.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.01. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $115.62 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

