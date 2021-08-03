Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.97 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,466,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after buying an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,801,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR opened at $152.09 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.61 and a 52-week high of $191.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.13.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

