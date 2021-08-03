Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,541,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $454.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $457.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

