Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,055,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,121,000 after buying an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.74. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

