Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU opened at $265.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.88. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $170.42 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.