Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after acquiring an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $185,229,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH opened at $297.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.