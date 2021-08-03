Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $266.79 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

