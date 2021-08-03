Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,694,000 after buying an additional 103,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 277.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 365,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Shares of RPM opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.