Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.56.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $226.83 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

