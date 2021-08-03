Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,250 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

