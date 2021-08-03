Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 16,294 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

NYSE OXY opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

