Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,000 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 125,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 643.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 60,416 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341,876 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.