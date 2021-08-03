Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 21,774 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Verra Mobility worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.