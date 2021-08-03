Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,293 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 220.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 67.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.03.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

