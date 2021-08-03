Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,400 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

