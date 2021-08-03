Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,344 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after acquiring an additional 76,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.95.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.