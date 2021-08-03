Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 79,704 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 79,704 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after buying an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $159.19 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.