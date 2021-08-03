Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $181.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

