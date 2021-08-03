Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

OneMain stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.52. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.