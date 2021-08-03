Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,759,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 1,501,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,597.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Technogym from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS TCCHF opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91. Technogym has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

