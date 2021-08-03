Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Trading Up 0.9%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.03 and last traded at $92.17. Approximately 32,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 29,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

