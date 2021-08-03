Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS TCKRF opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.51.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

