Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
OTCMKTS TCKRF opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.51.
About Teck Resources
