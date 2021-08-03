Teck Resources (TECK.B) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B):

7/27/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

7/16/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$38.50.

7/13/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$35.00.

7/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

7/8/2021 – Teck Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

7/8/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

6/30/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$39.00.

6/30/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

6/9/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$13.46 and a 52 week high of C$32.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.17 billion and a PE ratio of -60.85.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

