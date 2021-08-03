Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.24.

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$27.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.85 billion and a PE ratio of 91.74. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.66 and a 52-week high of C$32.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

