Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.32. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 96,619 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.87 million, a PE ratio of -598.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2,800.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,040,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,673 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 74,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 5.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 278,198 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.