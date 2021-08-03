Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $439.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

Teleflex stock opened at $391.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

