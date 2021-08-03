Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Shares Down 1.5%

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments.

