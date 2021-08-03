Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.12

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and traded as low as $12.50. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

