Tellor Price Hits $41.71 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Tellor has a market cap of $76.86 million and approximately $27.74 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.71 or 0.00109196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.21 or 0.00809420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00094890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042378 BTC.

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,910,426 coins and its circulating supply is 1,842,468 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

