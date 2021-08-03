Teloscoin (TELOS) One Day Volume Tops $194.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $386,399.73 and approximately $194.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032997 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00257756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00034229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

