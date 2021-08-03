TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at CIBC

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. 57,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TELUS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 59.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $44,237,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

