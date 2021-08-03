TELUS (TSE:T) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.28.

Shares of T traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$27.93. The company had a trading volume of 235,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,774. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.01 billion and a PE ratio of 30.66. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$28.30.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

