Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

TEI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 203,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

