Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
TEI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 203,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
