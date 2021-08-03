Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $528 million-$531 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.68 million.Tenable also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.83.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $787,722.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,922 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

