Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.37 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50. Tenable has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,805,498.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $787,722.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,158 shares of company stock worth $8,179,922. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.