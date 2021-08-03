Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.110 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Tennant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.100-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of Tennant stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,031. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.