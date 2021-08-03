Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Tennant updated its FY21 guidance to $4.10-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.100-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. 93,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

