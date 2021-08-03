Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 163,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.91. 93,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Tennant has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,424.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.