TenUp Trading 37.6% Higher This Week (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. TenUp has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $66,978.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003153 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001498 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000966 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 64,992,589 coins and its circulating supply is 26,766,246 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.