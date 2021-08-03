TERA Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a market cap of $4.58 million and $128,323.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TERA has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00046058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00103608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00145566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.07 or 1.00197284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.00851146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

