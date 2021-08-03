TERA Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One TERA coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. TERA has a market cap of $4.64 million and $139,301.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00100435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00140563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.32 or 0.99755053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.51 or 0.00842187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

