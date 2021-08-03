Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

NYSE TEX opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Terex has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 152,887 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Terex by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,540,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,234. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

