Terex (NYSE:TEX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Terex (NYSE:TEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Shares of TEX opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25. Terex has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,540,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,234. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 782.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,440,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 203.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 337,408 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 55.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 214,968 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

