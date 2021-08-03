Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Terex traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 17,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 663,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,234. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Terex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after acquiring an additional 112,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Terex by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after acquiring an additional 84,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Terex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

