Ternoa Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ternoa has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Ternoa has a market cap of $13.71 million and $1.50 million worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00100085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00140310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.45 or 1.00228975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00843416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,051,250 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

