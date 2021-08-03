Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TERN) is one of 868 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Terns Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Terns Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,675.75% -98.04% -27.10%

71.2% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -$40.05 million -0.07 Terns Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -1.91

Terns Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Terns Pharmaceuticals. Terns Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Terns Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Terns Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4816 18123 39660 771 2.57

Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 322.44%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 59.68%. Given Terns Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Terns Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Terns Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. The company also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and GLP-1R, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to address metabolic processes involved in the pathogenesis of NASH. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

